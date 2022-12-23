Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan amid winter storm: 2K in the dark on Dec. 23, 2022

Mike Raniolo with MasTec a contractor for Duke Power breaks ice on power lines after a winter storm hit North Carolina in Atlantic Beach, N.C. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)

DETROIT – A winter storm has reached Southeast Michigan on Friday, and strong winds could cause power outages.

On Friday, Dec. 23, winds will blow at 24-40 mph and will gust to 50-60 mph at times. Such winds can affect power lines, and can knock tree limbs down onto power lines.

The region is under a winter storm warning until 4 a.m. Saturday.

As of 6 a.m. on Friday, around 2,400 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan -- that’s about .10% of all DTE customers.

You can see DTE’s outage map right here.

We’ll continue to update this article with outage information, should more outages occur.

Dangerous winds mean that it isn’t safe for crews to be up high and working on power lines -- so any outages could take a while to address.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

Safety tips during a storm