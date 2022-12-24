Driver fails to move over for crash site, pushes car into MSP trooper in Detroit

DETROIT – A Michigan State Police trooper was injured in Detroit on Saturday night after a driver failed to move over for a three-car crash, lost control of his vehicle and pushed one of the crashed cars into the trooper.

According to a tweet from Michigan State Police (MSP), a trooper was injured on Saturday at approximately 10:25 p.m. after a driver traveling on eastbound I-94 lost control of his vehicle and slid into a separate three-car crash.

Officials say the trooper was standing outside her patrol car policing a three-car crash when a driver traveling too fast for road conditions failed to move over for the emergency vehicle and struck one of the cars involved in the crash.

The car involved in the previous crash was pushed into the trooper.

Police say the trooper was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in stable condition with several broken bones and internal injuries.

“Please make sure to use extra caution while traveling today. We had several troopers sustain minor injuries and several patrol cars struck during this storm. Troopers have done an awesome job serving drivers during this winter storm,” MSP said in their tweet.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.