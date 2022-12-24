2º

Winter storm makes for chaotic Christmas as airlines canceled 40% of flights in Metro Detroit

‘When we were taking off and landing, we could feel the wind.”

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

The winter weather made for a chaotic Christmas weekend at Detroit Metro Airport as airlines canceled around 40% of flights before the day even started.

The winter snowstorm made for a chaotic Christmas weekend at Detroit Metro Airport as airlines canceled around 40% of flights before the day even started.

Nearly every passenger was experiencing some delay due to the weather.

One person told Local 4 she traveled nearly two days to get to Detroit from Mexico. She bounced around multiple airports due to weather cancellations and delays.

“Flying from Mexico to Chicago, Chicago to Washington, Washington to Nashville, Nashville to Detroit, and I’m here, I made it,” she said.

Other passengers said the ride-in was a little bumpy thanks to the blustering wind.

“It was windy,” said Melinda Vincent. “That was the worst part. When we were taking off and we were landing, we could feel the wind.”

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

