Winter storm makes for chaotic Christmas as airlines canceled 40% of flights in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The winter snowstorm made for a chaotic Christmas weekend at Detroit Metro Airport as airlines canceled around 40% of flights before the day even started.

Nearly every passenger was experiencing some delay due to the weather.

One person told Local 4 she traveled nearly two days to get to Detroit from Mexico. She bounced around multiple airports due to weather cancellations and delays.

“Flying from Mexico to Chicago, Chicago to Washington, Washington to Nashville, Nashville to Detroit, and I’m here, I made it,” she said.

Other passengers said the ride-in was a little bumpy thanks to the blustering wind.

“It was windy,” said Melinda Vincent. “That was the worst part. When we were taking off and we were landing, we could feel the wind.”