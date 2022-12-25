Lake effect band expected to gradually dissipate -- what to know for beginning of week

4Warn Weather – Every day this past week we 4Warn meteorologists kept imploring you not to ignore the lake effect potential this weekend. Sure enough, a dominant band extended eastward early Saturday morning and pretty much set up shop roughly between I-96 and I-69.
Those lucky (or unlucky) enough to be under that band saw some noticeable accumulation.
Here are some snow totals as of midday (there may have been a little additional snow since then, and also keep in mind that getting an accurate snow total is extremely difficult given all of the wind we’ve had):
|City
|Snow totals (inches)
|Lapeer
|8.3
|Howell
|5.9
|Ann Arbor
|5.2
|Romulus
|4.6
|Wyandotte
|4.2
|White Lake
|4.1
|Garden City
|4.0
|Goodrich
|3.9
|Grosse Pointe Farms
|3.2
|Dearborn
|2.6
The lake effect band will gradually dissipate overnight, with lows near 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius). Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph will keep wind chills around zero (-18 degrees Celsius).
This evening’s sunset is at 5:06 p.m., and Monday’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m.
Monday
Cloudy on Monday with a few flakes possible as a well-developed but compact storm system passes well to our south. I do not expect any accumulation.
Highs near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph will keep wind chills roughly around 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius).
Cloudy Monday night, with lows in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy to start on Tuesday, then becoming partly cloudy . . . oh it’ll be so nice to see that sun!
Highs moderate into the mid-20s (-3 degrees Celsius).
Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a chance for a dusting of snow north of M-59. Lows in the low-20s (-5 degrees Celsius).
Wednesday
Partly cloudy on Wednesday but becoming breezy. Highs in the mid-to-upper-30s (3 degrees Celsius).
Becoming cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low-30s (0 degrees Celsius).
Ready for a big warmup?
Cloudy on Thursday and Friday with a few light rain showers possible. Highs in the upper-40s to low-50s (9 to 11 degrees Celsius)!
New Year’s weekend
Although timing specifics won’t be known for several days yet, New Year’s weekend brings a good chance of rain showers, but continued mild temperatures with highs Saturday in the low-50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius), and highs Sunday in the mid-to-upper-40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).