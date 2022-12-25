Lake effect band expected to gradually dissipate -- what to know for beginning of week

4Warn Weather – Every day this past week we 4Warn meteorologists kept imploring you not to ignore the lake effect potential this weekend. Sure enough, a dominant band extended eastward early Saturday morning and pretty much set up shop roughly between I-96 and I-69.

Those lucky (or unlucky) enough to be under that band saw some noticeable accumulation.

Here are some snow totals as of midday (there may have been a little additional snow since then, and also keep in mind that getting an accurate snow total is extremely difficult given all of the wind we’ve had):

City Snow totals (inches) Lapeer 8.3 Howell 5.9 Ann Arbor 5.2 Romulus 4.6 Wyandotte 4.2 White Lake 4.1 Garden City 4.0 Goodrich 3.9 Grosse Pointe Farms 3.2 Dearborn 2.6

The lake effect band will gradually dissipate overnight, with lows near 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius). Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph will keep wind chills around zero (-18 degrees Celsius).

This evening’s sunset is at 5:06 p.m., and Monday’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m.

Monday

Cloudy on Monday with a few flakes possible as a well-developed but compact storm system passes well to our south. I do not expect any accumulation.

Highs near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph will keep wind chills roughly around 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy Monday night, with lows in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy to start on Tuesday, then becoming partly cloudy . . . oh it’ll be so nice to see that sun!

Highs moderate into the mid-20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a chance for a dusting of snow north of M-59. Lows in the low-20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday

Partly cloudy on Wednesday but becoming breezy. Highs in the mid-to-upper-30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Becoming cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low-30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Ready for a big warmup?

Cloudy on Thursday and Friday with a few light rain showers possible. Highs in the upper-40s to low-50s (9 to 11 degrees Celsius)!

New Year’s weekend

Although timing specifics won’t be known for several days yet, New Year’s weekend brings a good chance of rain showers, but continued mild temperatures with highs Saturday in the low-50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius), and highs Sunday in the mid-to-upper-40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).