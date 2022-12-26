Morning 4: World’s largest Kwanzaa Kinara to be unveiled in Downtown Detroit Monday -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

World’s largest Kinara to be on display in Downtown Detroit during Kwanzaa

The world’s largest Kwanzaa Kinara is set to be unveiled during the Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara Lighting at Campus Martius on Monday -- the first night of Kwanzaa.

Learn more here.

Here’s how Detroit Lions can still make playoffs, even after disappointing loss to Panthers

The Detroit Lions’ winning streak came to a screeching halt over the weekend, but they technically still have a chance to get into the playoffs.

After winning three games in a row and six of their last seven, the Lions went into Carolina on Christmas Eve and got thoroughly embarrassed. The Panthers rushed for 320 yards and brought back memories of the Lions defense that ranked worst in the NFL for the first half of the season.

But luckily for Detroit, losses by two other NFC wildcard contenders kept the team’s slim playoff hopes alive.

Read more here.

It’s no myth: The story of the elephant buried at former Waterford mall

Many believe the death and burial of a circus elephant named Little Jennie in Oakland County to be a myth. Others actually recall the event vividly.

There is, in fact, an elephant buried at the site of the former Summit Place Mall in Waterford, Michigan.

Read the story here.

27 deaths reported in western NY from massive storm

Twenty-seven storm-related deaths have been reported in western New York. That brings the nation’s death toll from this weekend’s massive storm to at least 48 people.

Twenty of those deaths have occurred in Buffalo, New York, a city spokesperson announced Monday morning.

Read more here.