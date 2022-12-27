Morning 4: Criminal complaint says Detroit bank robber used note to tell teller he had a bomb -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Bank robber from Livonia uses note claiming he had bomb, wife was dying of cancer

A bank robber from Livonia handed the teller a note claiming he had a bomb and that he needed the money to pay for surgery because his wife had cancer, officials said.

Martez Newkirk, of Livonia, is accused of robbing a bank on Telegraph Road in Detroit earlier this year, according to a criminal complaint filed Dec. 14.

Mid-Michigan woman found in assisted living parking lot dies from ‘extreme cold exposure’

A woman in Bath Township who was found in a parking lot of an assisted living community on Friday has died due to “extreme cold exposure.”

Average gas price in Michigan falls below $3 a gallon

Gas prices have continued to drop, with Michigan drivers now paying an average of $2.99 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. That price is 66 cents less from this time last month and 11 cents less than this time last year.

Sentencing next for ‘driving force’ behind Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

A steely rebel who wanted to inspire a revolution by kidnapping Michigan’s governor or an insecure patsy who was cleverly swayed by federal agents and informants?

A judge has been given two very different portrayals of Adam Fox, who faces a possible life sentence Tuesday for conspiring to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and blow up a bridge to ease an escape in northern Michigan. Fox and co-defendant Barry Croft Jr. were accused of being at the helm of a wild plot to whip up anti-government extremists just before the 2020 presidential election.

