Michigan health department office in Macomb County reopens Thursday after car crashes into building

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office in Macomb County is reopening to the public one week after closing due to a car crashing into its building.

Officials reported Wednesday, Dec. 21, that the MDHHS district office on Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens had closed “due to damages caused by a vehicle crash.”

Details about the crash were not provided. The Clinton Township Police Department was reportedly investigating.

The building was closed on Dec. 22 and remained closed for a week. Officials announced Thursday, Dec. 29, that the office would reopen that day at 8 a.m.

All MDHHS offices will be closed Friday through Monday for New Year’s.

In the meantime, MDHHS says anyone seeking assistance can do the following: