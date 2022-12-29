Police: 35-year-old arrested for killing 41-year-old man in middle of night at Southgate home

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A 35-year-old man has been arrested for killing a 41-year-old in the middle of the night at a Southgate home, police said.

Southgate officers were called at 12:45 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) to a home in the 12000 block of Cunningham Street for a possible break-in.

When they arrived, police found a 41-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, they said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 35-year-old man inside the home was identified as the suspected shooter, according to authorities. He was taken into custody.

Investigators believe the two men knew each other and that this was not a random incident.

There is no danger to the public, according to officials.

Police continue to investigate. The case will be turned over to Wayne County prosecutors for a charging decision.