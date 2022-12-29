Video: Police arrest reckless driver traveling 130 mph, weaving through cars, causing crashes on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A reckless driver was arrested Wednesday after driving faster than 130 mph on main roads and in neighborhoods throughout Detroit’s east side, causing several car crashes.

Just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 28, Michigan State Police say they were notified of a reckless driver who was traveling faster than 130 mph on Detroit’s east side. Police say the driver was speeding and endangering other drivers across the east side, traveling on Hoover Road, Gratiot Avenue, 8 Mile Road and through residential neighborhoods.

Video captured by a MSP helicopter shows the driver ignoring traffic laws and recklessly weaving through traffic, sometimes driving on the wrong side of the road. At one point in the video, the driver can be seen ignoring a red light and crossing a busy intersection, maneuvering between cars coming from both sides of the perpendicular road.

Police say he sped through multiple red lights and caused several crashes in the area.

See MSP’s helicopter footage in the tweet below.

Not sure when people thought it became ok to drive like this. However, these guys won’t be doing it again for awhile. #DriveMichiganSafely pic.twitter.com/7olk3svtcG — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) December 29, 2022

Police were not engaging in a vehicular pursuit of the reckless driver, as it can be dangerous, especially at such high speeds. MSP’s helicopter continued to track the reckless driver from above without his knowledge.

Officials say the underbody of the vehicle eventually caught fire. Captured on the helicopter footage, the driver can be seen exiting and abandoning the on-fire vehicle and entering the passenger seat of another vehicle in the area of Berden Street and Yorkshire Road. The initial driver and the new driver, also identified as a male, then drove away.

Less than one minute later, several Detroit police vehicles converged on the two individuals, boxing them in.

The individuals were arrested. Their identities have not yet been released. It is unclear what charges they may be facing at this time. It is also unclear if the second driver was purposely waiting for the reckless driver, or if the driver forcefully entered the second vehicle.

Police said they recovered an illegal firearm from the individuals.