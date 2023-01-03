38-year-old man struck, killed by van on dark Michigan highway, police say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

ADRIAN, Mich. – A 38-year-old man was struck by a van and killed while walking along a dark Michigan highway, police said.

The incident happened around 7:11 a.m. Dec. 28 at U.S. 223 and Industrial Drive in Adrian.

Officers said a 38-year-old Clinton man had been walking east in the eastbound lane when he was struck by a van going southeast on US 223.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Officials said the driver of the van was not injured.

“It was dark at the time of the crash, and there are no highway lights in the area,” the Adrian Police Department said in a release.

Police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Adrian police at 517-264-4808 or email APDTips@adrianmi.gov.