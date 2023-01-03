7 SE Michigan counties under dense fog advisory Tuesday morning

A dense fog advisory has been issued for seven Southeast Michigan counties through Tuesday morning due to heavy fog that’s worsened by rainy conditions.

The National Weather Service has placed the following counties under a dense fog advisory for the morning of Jan. 3: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne. In these counties, visibility is low -- a quarter mile or less -- which is an issue aided by rainfall in the area.

The fog and rain are creating dangerous road conditions, which will affect morning commuters. Officials urge people to drive slowly and cautiously, to use your headlights, and to leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. View our real-time traffic map here.

The dense fog advisory is in effect until noon.

