Morning 4: Police investigating after man burns to death in Warren backyard -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

‘I want answers’: Investigation underway after man burns to death in Warren

An investigation was underway Wednesday after a man was burned to death in Warren.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, at a home on Toepfer Road near Van Dyke Avenue. The man who lives in the house was alerted by first responders to a fire they believed was at his home. But his home was not on fire, his friend of 30 years was.

See the report here.

Doctor suspected of intentionally driving family off California cliff

The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 250-foot drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Read more here.

Commotio cordis: Explaining the condition that caused Damar Hamlin to collapse on Monday Night Football

Getting hit in the chest isn’t something that happens often in everyday life, but during athletic activities, getting hit in the chest isn’t unusual.

Fortunately, those blows don’t usually lead to cardiac arrest, but sometimes they do -- like in the recent case of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

“In this particular case, we’re concerned about a very rare condition called commotio cordis, it’s very rare,” said Dr. Joshua Greenberg, a cardiac electrophysiologist at Henry Ford Health. “We liken it to kind of getting hit by lightning. Your chest is hit at the exact right time to cause your heart to go into an abnormally deadly heart rhythm.”

Learn more here.

Stolen car victim taunted by thieves on social media in Metro Detroit

Imagine getting your car stolen and getting taunted about it. That happened to a Metro Detroit man when his Dodge Charger Scat Pack was stolen.

Thieves took the man’s car and tried to get him to pay to get it back.

See the story here.