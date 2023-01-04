An eerie start as fog covers much of Metro Detroit Wednesday

4Warn Weather – Patchy fog and scattered rain showers are what we see on Exact Track 4D Radar and that is what you will experience around Metro Detroit this Wednesday morning. Happy Hump Day! The first of the new year. The National Weather Service placed all of Metro Detroit in a Dense Fog Advisory until 1pm today. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s as we stay on the mild side today. There are low clouds lingering around our area this morning producing that patchy fog and those light rain showers. The roads may be a little slippery with very limited visibility and you will want a little extra time on your drive although it is a bit better than yesterday’s morning commute. The rain is widely scattered early on with better shower chances late morning into the afternoon.

SUNRISE: 8:02 AM

Today is day two of three with wet weather chances around Metro Detroit so you will want to keep that old umbrella handy. The best shower chances today are between 10am and 4pm with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s even during the scattered, light rain showers through the middle of today. The winds are on the lighter side SE to SW 5-12mph with a southern breeze pumping in mild air all day today before a cold front swings through SE Lower Michigan as we head into Thursday morning. That means we are much closer to average January weather to end the work and school week.

SUNSET: 5:14 PM

We may start Thursday in the lower 40s, but temps will tumble all morning as we settle in the lower to middle 30s during a cold front passage. This will be the last of our three-day stint with wet weather chances and we are more likely to see snow than rain. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s and the winds will start picking up SW to WNW 5-15mph adding some lake effect moisture from Lake Michigan during the cooler push of air. So, scattered afternoon snow showers possibly filling in with some more widespread light snow through the afternoon and evening. It shouldn’t add up to anything more than a dusting.

Friday will be a near repeat of Thursday with temps hanging in the 30s with a few snowflakes and flurries flying. This will likely be very hit and miss bands of snow from west as those winds continue WNW 5-15mph. It will be more festive than impactful and just something to keep in mind as the snow bands and chances will be more impactful for anyone traveling north and west both Thursday and Friday.

We will keep a close eye on this coming weekend forecast because there is one computer model bringing a snow chance during the first half of Saturday. Most model data keeps the rain and snow well south of Metro Detroit all weekend and we will let you know if anything changes. Right now, it looks like middle 20s to middle 30s all weekend and we are leaning toward the majority of the models that have us dry all weekend. Keep you and your family prepared with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any winter storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

