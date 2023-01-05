38º

Local News

How people living in Ferndale are working together to catch a porch pirate

Residents share videos of suspect

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Ferndale, Oakland County, Crime, Porch Pirate

FERNDALE, Mich. – One package thief has gotten so bad in Ferndale that neighbors are joining together to try to catch the criminal.

With so much shopping being done online, thieves go around neighborhoods looking for an easy score. These package thieves are commonly known as “porch pirates.”

It’s happening in Ferndale and residents have had enough. One homeowner shared a video with Local 4 from 4:26 a.m. on Jan. 1.

It appears to show a man driving street to street in the area of Lennon Memorial Park in Ferndale stealing packges. He drives a red Jeep Compass. He was wearing grey sweats and had a hood around his face.

One of the packages he stole contained a Lululemon bag, which was meant to be someone’s Christmas gift. Cameras are so clear now that when the victim posted the video online, other neighbors said he also stole their packages.

Neighbors are highlighting big clues about the thief from his face to his distinct slip-on sneakers.

Read: More local news coverage

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter