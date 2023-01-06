Morning 4: Police locate BMW from fatal hit-and-run of Michigan State University senior in Oakland Township -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Cops find BMW that struck, killed Michigan State student who was in Oakland County for holidays

Police have located the BMW they believe struck and killed a Michigan State University student in Oakland County while he was home for the holidays.

See the report here.

Former Eloise hospital site in Westland to be converted to hotel, restaurant

The former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital site in Westland will soon be home to a new hotel, restaurant and bar, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan.

Learn more here.

1 girl killed, another injured in shooting at Detroit house, police say

One girl was killed and another girl was injured in a shooting overnight at a Detroit house, police said.

Read the report here.

Underwater photos show Michigan ship used by Al Capone as speakeasy during Prohibition

Stunning photos showing a nearly century-old shipwreck in a Michigan lake give us a rare peek into the Prohibition Era.

Underwater photographer Chris Roxburgh, along with diver Lee Rosenberg, took a swim in Lake Charlevoix to explore the Keuka Shipwreck earlier this week, and the photos are something to see.

See the photos here.