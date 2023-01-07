37º

Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Nevaeh Jordan-Hardiman last seen on Jan. 3

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Nevaeh Jordan-Hardiman was last seen at 5 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 3) in the 4600 block of E. Nevada Avenue in Detroit.

Jordan-Hardiman left the location without permission and failed to return to her home located in the 14000 block of Fairmount.

Police said she was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and flip-flops.

Nevaeh Jordan-HardimanDetails
Age13
Height5′1″
HairLong braided black hair
Weight110 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

