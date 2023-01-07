Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Nevaeh Jordan-Hardiman was last seen at 5 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 3) in the 4600 block of E. Nevada Avenue in Detroit.
Jordan-Hardiman left the location without permission and failed to return to her home located in the 14000 block of Fairmount.
Police said she was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and flip-flops.
|Nevaeh Jordan-Hardiman
|Details
|Age
|13
|Height
|5′1″
|Hair
|Long braided black hair
|Weight
|110 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.