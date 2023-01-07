34º

Local News

Morning 4: Republican Kevin McCarthy elected House speaker early Saturday -- and other news

Here are the top stories for the morning of Jan. 7, 2023

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Morning 4, Your Morning 4, Morning News, Michigan News, Detroit News, News, Newsstand, Local, Headlines, Top Stories, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan Weather, Detroit Weather
Dean of the House Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., swears in Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as House Speaker on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote

Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions that boiled over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority’s ability to govern.

Read more here.

Body cam footage showing an officer shooting, killing man in Bath Township released to public

The Bath Township Police Department released body cam footage of a deadly shooting where an officer shot and killed a man.

Learn more here.

‘The pain is not getting better’: Detroit mother searching for son’s killer 10 years later

Ten years later and a Detroit mother is seeking justice for her son, Petty Officer Terrence Hill Jr., who was killed on Detroit’s west side.

Read more here.

Volunteer veterinarians desperately needed at Detroit Animal Care and Control

A call for help has been issued as Detroit Animal Care and Control no longer has a veterinarian.

The shelter’s longtime vet is moving on, and as of Friday (Jan. 6), there is no veterinary staff in place at the shelter.

Learn more here.

Weather: Cloud cover sticks around with chilly temperatures in Metro Detroit

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter