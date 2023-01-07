Morning 4: Republican Kevin McCarthy elected House speaker early Saturday -- and other news

Dean of the House Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., swears in Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as House Speaker on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote

Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions that boiled over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority’s ability to govern.

Read more here.

Body cam footage showing an officer shooting, killing man in Bath Township released to public

The Bath Township Police Department released body cam footage of a deadly shooting where an officer shot and killed a man.

Learn more here.

‘The pain is not getting better’: Detroit mother searching for son’s killer 10 years later

Ten years later and a Detroit mother is seeking justice for her son, Petty Officer Terrence Hill Jr., who was killed on Detroit’s west side.

Read more here.

Volunteer veterinarians desperately needed at Detroit Animal Care and Control

A call for help has been issued as Detroit Animal Care and Control no longer has a veterinarian.

The shelter’s longtime vet is moving on, and as of Friday (Jan. 6), there is no veterinary staff in place at the shelter.

Learn more here.