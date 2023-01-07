Police seek person of interest linked to carjackings in Detroit

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to multiple carjackings.

The first incident occurred Saturday (Jan. 1) at 4:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Dequindre Road as the alleged suspect approached a 24-year-old female and demanded her black 2021 Jeep Cherokee before fleeing in her vehicle.

At 4:51 a.m., the same suspect approached a 36-year-old man in the 19300 block of Ryan Road and demanded his 2013 black Dodge Charger before fleeing the scene again.

The alleged suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and police say that two other men accompanied him during both incidents.

Both vehicles have been recovered.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.