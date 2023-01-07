37º

Local News

Police seek person of interest linked to carjackings in Detroit

Alleged suspect is considered armed and dangerous

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit Police Department, DPD, Detroit, Carjacking, Dequindre Road, Ryan Road, Jeep Cherokee, Dodge Charger
The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to multiple carjackings.

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to multiple carjackings.

The first incident occurred Saturday (Jan. 1) at 4:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Dequindre Road as the alleged suspect approached a 24-year-old female and demanded her black 2021 Jeep Cherokee before fleeing in her vehicle.

At 4:51 a.m., the same suspect approached a 36-year-old man in the 19300 block of Ryan Road and demanded his 2013 black Dodge Charger before fleeing the scene again.

The alleged suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and police say that two other men accompanied him during both incidents.

Both vehicles have been recovered.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to multiple carjackings. (Detroit Police Department)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter