Police: Victim, suspect of shooting outside Oak Park High School have been identified

OAK PARK, Mich. – Police have identified the victim and suspect of a shooting outside of Oak Park High School Friday night.

According to a news release from Oak Park Public Safety, the department received several 911 calls from the school around 9:10 p.m. as there were reports of gunshots fired following a varsity basketball game at the school.

Officers have confirmed that an Oak Park Schools NOVA Academy student had been shot multiple times and is currently being treated at a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Following the shooting, officers were able to locate and detain the suspect and retrieve the handgun used in the incident.

The news release stated that a physical altercation occurred between the victim and a group of people outside of the high school following the basketball game. Police say the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun, shooting multiple times and striking the victim.

Police state that the victim and suspect are not residents of Oak Park. It is also mentioned that the suspect does not attend any Oak Park Schools.

“Friday night’s incident is tragic and unnecessary. The support of Oak Park remains with the victim, their family, and the entire Oak Park schools community,” said Oak Park City Manager Erik Tungate. “In Oak Park, we continuously work to create safe environments for our children and our residents and their families. I am proud of our Oak Park public safety team for their diligent work on this. The City of Oak Park and its employees remain committed to creating a safe community for all.”