‘Build tough’: Ford F-series known as best-selling trucks for 46 years in a row

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Ford F-series trucks have been named the best-selling trucks in the United States for 46 consecutive years.

Ford Motor Company made the announcement as they rang in the new year, stating that an F-series truck was sold every 49 seconds in 2022.

The truck series will be celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. In honor of being around for nearly eight decades, the Michigan-based company will be rolling out more Ford pickups. The F-Series Super Duty that was announced in September already has 150,000 orders.

From the Ford Ranger to the F-750, the F-series has been a fan favorite for several decades.

“The Ford truck team’s ability to anticipate customer needs, continuously innovate, and provide best-in-class levels of capability and performance has helped make F-Series the sales leader time and time again,” wrote Kumar Galhotra of Ford Blue in a press release. “We’re honored and humbled that our customers have helped us achieve this milestone for more than four decades.”

