Student in custody after social media post with Airsoft gun threatens Adrian High School, police say

ADRIAN, Mich. – A student is in custody Monday after a threat was made on social media against Adrian High School.

At about 7:11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, Adrian police were made aware of a social media post that reportedly threatened the high school. A picture of an Airsoft rifle was posted to an unknown social media platform with the text “don’t come to school tomorrow,” police said.

It is unclear what day the photo was posted on social media.

Authorities say that one student is in police custody following interviews with several students. Police have recovered the Airsoft rifle pictured in the social media post.

Officials did not say if the threat caused the school to enter any sort of lockdown. No other details have been provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 517-264-4808, or email them at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

