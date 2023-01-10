Macomb County School District bringing in officers to address threats, safety concerns

RICHMOND, Mich. – Richmond Community School officials discussed yet another threat within the district.

This threat comes after classes were canceled for a whole week prior because of written death threats discovered on Jan. 3 which can be seen below.

“There’s a lot of parents that are upset and scared,” said a parent.

This time, a teacher was threatened with an anonymous anti-semantic email stating the staff member would be harmed if they didn’t quit their job right away.

A digital letter went out to parents around 3:30 p.m. Monday (Jan. 9) informing them of the situation.

“At 3:30 p.m. today, I’m getting an email that we got another threat, but we knew about it and had all the kids here today,” said another parent. What do you mean you had them all here today? I’m glad I kept mine home, but what about the rest of them.”

Another parent was echoing the same thing. She was not happy with the fact that even though officials were made aware of the threat, the school was still allowed to continue like normal Monday.

“It’s disgusting that our students and staff were at school today,” the parent said. “No one was safe.”

School officials say that’s only because the email was sent on Friday, but the teacher threatened didn’t see the message until Sunday night.

“You look back a year and a month ago about what happened in Oxford,” the parent said. “They didn’t take those threats seriously, and look what happened. They lost four students. What if that happened today in our district? What if we lost staff and students today? Our students should not have been in school today.”

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to call Detective Roberts at 586-727-4000.

Below is the entire letter sent by Superintendent Walmsley on Tuesday.

