4-year-old Marysville girl taken by father found safe in Ohio, she’s making her way back to family

OHIO – Lilliana Louise Nardini, the 4-year-old girl who was taken by her father, has been found safe thanks to Marysville police, Port Huron Police Department Major Crimes Unit, Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, and the FBI Task Force.

The incident occurred at 9 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) when Ohio State Highway Patrol was able to arrest Erik Nardini without incident or harm to his daughter.

The Port Huron Major Crimes Unit is working to meet with Ohio authorities to pick up the 4-year-old and bring her back to Michigan, where she would be reunited with her mother.

Erick Nardini will be held in Ohio on probable cause for kidnapping pending a felony warrant and an extradition warrant to be issued by the St. Clair County Prosecutors Officers first thing Wednesday morning.

Lilliana Louise Nardini was taken by her father, who does not have custody, around 10:30 p.m. Monday (Jan. 9) at the Burger King restaurant at 3100 Gratiot Avenue in Marysville.

Erick Nardini, 46, was recently served with a court order requiring him to turn his daughter over to her mother, officials said. Instead, he told the girl’s mother that she would never see the child again, according to police.