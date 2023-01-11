17-year-old facing 5 felonies for fleeing cops in Macomb County while driving stolen car, police say

A stolen car and a "ghost" gun recovered by Michigan State Police on Jan. 9, 2023, in Mt. Clemens.

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy from Macomb County is facing five felony charges after fleeing police in a stolen car and being in possession of an unregistered gun, police said.

Michigan State Police troopers said they saw the driver of a Kia speeding at 11:40 p.m. Monday (Jan. 9) on eastbound I-696. When they checked the license plate, they realized the Kia had recently been stolen in Eastpointe.

Troopers tried to stop the driver, but he fled from I-696 to I-94, they said. He eventually crashed into a row of landscaping blocks in Mt. Clemens.

The boy fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody, according to officials. He was identified as a 17-year-old Mt. Clemens resident.

When authorities searched the teen’s belongings, they said they found a 9 mm “ghost” gun with no serial number.

“A juvenile has no business being in possession of a firearm, especially unregistered,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “We need to get these guns off the streets.”

At the time of his arrest, he was on probation in Wayne County for carrying a concealed weapon.

He was charged Tuesday during a preliminary hearing. Here are the charges:

Carrying a concealed weapon -- a five-year felony

Third-degree fleeing and eluding -- a five-year felony

Receiving/concealing a stolen motor vehicle -- a five-year felony

Resisting/obstructing police -- a two-year felony

Felony firearm -- a two-year felony

The hearing was waived and the teen was ordered to remain in the Juvenile Justice Center without bond.

The referee recommended the case be transferred to Wayne County. Prosecutors requested to keep the case in Macomb County, waive jurisdiction, and try the teen as an adult.

Defense attorney Susan Cole waived the probable cause hearing. A motion to waive jurisdiction is scheduled for Jan. 30, and a pre-trial conference is scheduled for Feb. 2.