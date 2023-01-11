Ex-Hillsdale County sheriff’s deputy sentenced to probation after coercing woman into sex

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 1-855-864-2374 or texting 1-866-238-1454.

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. – A former Hillsdale County sheriff’s deputy who pleaded guilty to misconduct in office after using his position to coerce a woman into a sexual relationship has been sentenced.

Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, was sentenced to three years of probation and is no longer allowed to work as a law enforcement officer.

He was also sentenced to 90 days in jail, to be suspended. He is required to register as a Tier I Offender on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry, a non-public registry, for 15 years.

According to officials, Barkley arrested a woman on multiple occasions and then used his position with the sheriff’s office to coerce her into a sexual relationship.

While off duty, Barkley drove to Fulton, Kentucky, where the woman was being treated for substance abuse. He used his badge to take her out of the facility and engage in sex with her.

He also engaged in sex with her in Michigan, according to officials. He was fired from the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office.

“The sentencing of Mr. Barkley makes clear that we will not tolerate misconduct by the men and women who wear the badge and choose to violate their sworn oaths and the law,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

