35 years ago: Young woman’s skeletal remains found burned in vacant lot in Detroit

DETROIT – The skeletal remains of a young woman discovered in a vacant lot in Detroit 35 years ago are still unidentified.

The remains were found on Jan. 12, 1988, lying face up on the ground in a vacant lot adjacent to the eastbound I-94 service drive near 12th Street.

Officials said the vacant lot was cluttered with junk and adjacent to a building that had been gutted by fire. The remains were skeletal when found and appeared to have been doused with gasoline and burned.

The woman is estimated to have been between 15 to 25 years old and estimated to be 5′4′' tall. She had been dead for weeks before her body was discovered.

A red and black sweater, blue jeans, light-colored cotton underwear, a blue shirt or light-weight jacket were all found tattered in the area where her remains were found. The clothes smelled strongly of gasoline.

Information regarding an investigating agency was not available.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.