Richmond Community Schools to resume classes Friday after police investigate threat

Police determined threat could not be substantiated, and the case was closed

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

RICHMOND, Mich – Richmond Community Schools will resume classes Friday after police investigated another threat.

The district received information from OK2SAY Wednesday (Jan. 11) night indicating a middle school student was going to “Come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it.”

Richmond police were sent to the student’s home, but officers did not make contact with the student or their parents.

After the investigation, police determined that the threat could not be substantiated, and the case was closed, allowing all schools to be open on Friday (Jan. 13).

