Taylor schools close after threatening picture of BB gun posted on Instagram

Lockers in the hallway of a school.

TAYLOR, Mich. – Taylor schools were closed Thursday after a threatening picture of a BB gun was posted on Instagram, police said.

Officials learned about the post early Thursday morning (Jan. 12). It showed a stock photo of a BB gun and was identical to a threat posted several months ago, according to authorities.

The threat was directed toward Taylor High School, police said.

Schools within the Taylor School District were closed Thursday out of an abundance of caution.

Detectives completed a search warrant for the Instagram post, the IP address, and the Google search associated with the threat. Results are pending.

The investigation continues.