Teen hospitalized after hair spray can explodes in face files report with Detroit police

DETROIT – A 14-year-old girl who was injured when a can of hair spray exploded has been discharged from the hospital.

Tanajah Johnson was getting her hair done by an unlicensed stylist working at a clothing boutique in Detroit on Saturday (Jan. 7) when a can of hair spray exploded and injured her.

Read: 14-year-old girl seriously injured after can of hair spray exploded in her face in Detroit

She was rushed to Children’s Hospital for treatment. She was discharged from the hospital on Thursday (Jan. 12). The teen and her mother have filed a report about the incident with Detroit police.

The unlicensed stylist was working out of the Spoil Me Rotten Couture clothing boutique on McNichols Road in Detroit.

The stylist admitted she placed the flammable hair spray on a curling iron heater, causing the can to explode in the teen’s face.

The city’s building and safety department has shut the boutique down while the state can investigate the unlicensed hair stylist.

Read: Business shut down after hair spray explosion severely injures 14-year-old girl on Detroit’s west side