New bill aims to repeal Michigan’s ‘Right-to-Work’ law

Michigan would be first state to repeal a ‘Right-to-Work’ law in 60 years

Grant Hermes, Anchor/Reporter

Michigan’s new democratic leaders have included repealing the “Right-to-Work” law in the first bills filed in the House and now in the Senate.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she wants to see it done, and this change would once again have Michigan in the national spotlight.

The new democratic leaders made their first act to try to repeal Michigan’s “Right-to-Work” law. The bill to do so was filed in the Senate.

The law passed nearly a decade ago and was both a real and symbolic blow to unions across the country and a major victory for business advocates.

Michigan would be the first state to repeal a “Right-to-Work” law in 60 years.

