Police working to identify body found inside burning vehicle along I-75 in Oakland County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are working to identify the body of a driver found inside a vehicle that was on fire along I-75 in Springfield Township on Saturday.

According to a tweet from Michigan State Police Second District, a body was found inside a car on northbound I-75 near Dixie Highway at approximately 5:50 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials say a driver passing by called 911 to report a brush fire along I-75. When Springfield Township Fire Department arrived on scene they discovered it was a vehicle that was on fire and requested assistance from state police.

When the fire was put out, a body was recovered from the vehicle.

Investigations indicate that the driver was heading northbound on I-75, lost control and ran off the roadway before crashing into a tree, police say. The vehicle then caught fire.

Police are now working to identify the driver of the vehicle.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and awaits reports from the Medical Examiner as well as from the Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.