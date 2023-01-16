Morning 4: Investigation underway after mother, 2 children found dead -- and more stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Mother, 2 children found dead in Pontiac; Oakland County officials investigating

A mother and two children were found dead in Pontiac over the weekend, sparking an investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Learn more here.

1 new roller coaster, 2 other attractions debuting at Cedar Point in 2023

Cedar Point fans will have something to look forward to for the park’s upcoming 2023 season. The amusement park announced a few new things coming this year, including a new roller coaster.

Watch more here.

38 years ago: Unidentified young woman found shot in head, buried

She was shot in the head and found buried in Washtenaw County. Police still don’t know who she is or who killed her 38 years after her body was discovered.

Read the report here.

4 Michigan cities ranked among worst for bed bugs

Orkin released their annual list of Top 50 Bed Bug Cities and Detroit dropped two spots and ranked number six.

Read more here.