Unidentified: Young woman found shot in head, buried in Washtenaw County 38 years ago

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – She was shot in the head and found buried in Washtenaw County.

Police still don’t know who she is or who killed her 38 years after her body was discovered.

Washtenaw County Jane Doe is believed to have died in 1984. Her body was found on Jan. 15, 1985.

Officials estimate that she was between 15 to 25 years old at the time of her death.

She was around 5′1′' tall and weighed around 105 pounds. She had brown eyes.

She was wearing a winter coat, size 4 jeans and two sweatshirts.

Anyone with any information should contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-971-8400. The case number is 85-1167.

Officials have excluded missing 13-year-old Shaunda Green as a possible match in this case.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.