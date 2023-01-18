Woman found not guilty after two 3-year-olds shot at in-home Dearborn daycare

Police at the scene of a Sept. 27, 2017, shooting at an in-home daycare in Dearborn.

DEARBORN, Mich. – A woman was acquitted of all charges in connection with the shooting of two 3-year-old children at an unlicensed daycare in Dearborn.

Samantha Eubanks, 32, of Dearborn was bound over for trial in January 2018 on 12 counts of second-degree child abuse and two felony firearm violations.

The charges stemmed from a Sept. 27, 2017, shooting at Eubanks’ home on Harding Street in Dearborn. Prosecutors accused Eubanks and her husband of leaving two handguns unsecured in an upstairs bedroom while they ran an unlicensed daycare.

Officials said the couple were caring for six children: three 3-year-olds, two 1-year-olds, and a 4-month old.

Eubanks’ 3-year-old son found a gun inside the house and fired it, injuring two children, according to authorities. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but survived.

“Both toddlers are recovering,” then-Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said on Nov. 2, 2017. “They’ll have long-term care required. I’ve been told that they’re both at home at this time.”

Haddad said at the time that one of the children was shot in the shoulder. Another was shot in the face and required several surgeries.

Eubanks was arrested and bound over for trial in circuit court. On Friday (Jan. 13, 2023), she was acquitted of all charges.

Her husband, Tim Eubanks, pleaded guilty in July 2018 to six counts of second-degree child abuse. He was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to raise awareness about gun safety.