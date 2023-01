Little Caesars Arena was evacuated Thursday while crews repair ammonia leak.

DETROIT – Little Caesars Arena had to be evacuated due to an ammonia leak which left two staff members with minor burns.

The incident occurred Thursday (Jan. 19) at 3:15 p.m., and the Detroit police are on the scene.

The ammonia leak is in the arena’s basement, and reports indicate that it could have come from the refrigeration unit for the ice.

Both staff members are expected to be OK.