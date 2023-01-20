Elevator issues persist for seniors living in Trenton high rise

TRENTON, Mich. – Elevator problems for seniors continue in a high rise in Trenton.

Help Me Hank has been tracking those issues for more than a year, and Local 4 is finally seeing some results. However, seniors still need help as only one elevator is working to serve people living on 12 floors.

On Thursday (Jan. 19), only one elevator worked while the other remained down. On some days, both are down, which isn’t a new problem.

Local 4 went to the apartment last year, and both elevators weren’t working, seniors were climbing stairs, and EMS had trouble getting to those in need.

Read: Seniors living in Trenton Towers apartments concerned for safety over broken elevators

On Wednesday, a woman moving from a unit on a higher floor had to pay crews double as it took twice as long with one working elevator.

Management told Local 4 the part is ordered and should be installed between four to six weeks.

Many living there are mad, and some are patiently waiting for the repairs to be made.