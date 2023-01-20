Where is Creg Lyles? Family last heard from Waterford Township man 2 years ago

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This month marks two years since 33-year-old Creg Lyles vanished from Waterford Township.

The last time anyone heard from Lyles was via text message on Jan. 21, 2021.

“He was just a social butterfly,” his mother Mary Lyles told Local 4 in 2021. “He was a well rounded, loved person.”

Lyles was last known to be at his apartment in Waterford Township.

“He kept our family together,” his family member Shikira Cantrell told Local 4 in 2021. “He was always connected to us in some type of way.”

According to the Searching for Creg Lyles Facebook group, there is a $12,500 reward being offered in this case.

Details Creg Lyles Height 5′4′' to 5′6′' Weight 170 to 190 lbs Hair Black Eyes Black

Anyone with information should contact the Waterford Township Police Department at 248-674-0351. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers online here or by calling 1-800-773-2587.

