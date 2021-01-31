Dozens join search party to find missing man in Oakland County, $1,000 reward offered

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The weather did not stop a search party in Oakland County from looking for a missing man.

Friends and family members of Creg Lyles, 33, walked through Pontiac and Waterford Township neighborhoods Sunday trying to find him.

“He was just a social butterfly,” said his mother, Mary Lyles. “He was a well rounded, loved person.”

Creg Lyles was last seen Jan. 21. His family said they haven’t heard from him since.

Dozens of people helped search for Lyles across Waterford Township.

“This is absolutely amazing,” said family member Shikira Cantrell. “This just shows how many people he actually touched in the community.”

For a brief moment Sunday, everyone paused as a pair of bloody boots startled searchers into fearing the worse. Police were notified and are looking into the boots.

Although he wasn’t found, his family continues to pray for his safe return home.

“He kept our family together,” Cantrell said. “He was always connected to us in some type of way.”

“We will be continuing on all through the week to search for brother Creg until we find him,” said Rahim Harris, who volunteered to help search.

Creg Lyles Details Age 33 years old Height 5′5″ Weight 180 pounds Other Brown eyes

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information regarding Lyles’ disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Township Department at 248-618-6041. Anonymous tip can be submitted at 248-674-COPS.