Detroit child shoots self while playing with gun in home on city’s west side

DETROIT – A child shot themself while playing with a gun in a home on Detroit’s west side on Saturday.

According to Detroit police, a 5-year-old sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound in a home on the 2900 block of Kendall Street in Detroit Saturday morning.

Officials say the 5-year-old found a gun in the home on Detroit’s west side and was playing with it when it discharged.

The child was shot in the hand, a non-fatal wound, according to police.

Authorities did not provide information on the child’s status.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.