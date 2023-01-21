Detroit child shoots self while playing with gun in home on city’s west side

DETROIT – A child shot themself while playing with a gun in a home on Detroit’s west side on Saturday.
According to Detroit police, a 5-year-old sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound in a home on the 2900 block of Kendall Street in Detroit Saturday morning.
Officials say the 5-year-old found a gun in the home on Detroit’s west side and was playing with it when it discharged.
The child was shot in the hand, a non-fatal wound, according to police.
Authorities did not provide information on the child’s status.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.