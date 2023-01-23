5-year-old Detroit boy loses finger after shooting self in hand while playing with gun

Detroit police said the child accidentally shot himself while playing with the gun on Saturday (Jan. 21) morning in the 2900 block of Kendall Street.

DETROIT – A 5-year-old child in Detroit lost a finger after accidentally shooting himself in the hand, according to police.

Detroit police Chief James White said officers were told that the child found the unsecured gun and shot himself inside a vehicle. He said evidence found inside the home and on the porch indicates the shooting did not happen inside the vehicle.

Police were allowed to search the home and that is where they recovered the gun. Nobody has been arrested for this shooting, but police believe charges could be possible.

“We have been here too many times talking about gun ownership and making sure that these weapons are secure. If you are going to own a weapon, you certainly have to have the responsibility of ensuring that it is not left in the hands of a child,” White said.

Police said there was a 3-year-old, a 2-year-old, a newborn and their mother in the house at the time of the incident.

