Detroit Grand Prix proposes move to downtown in 2023

DETROIT – The inaugural Detroit Grand Prix in 1982 was a race through Downtown Detroit.

It wowed Metro Detroiters but the Formula One drivers hated the bumpy roads and track setup.

Although there was some improvement, Formula One left by 1989 and the Indy Car took over. Three years later, the race moved to Belle Isle.

“I propose relocating this amazing event from Belle park to the streets of Detroit beginning in 2023,” said Bud Denker, president of Penske Corporation.

On Tuesday, Denker laid out a plan before Detroit City Council to bring the race back 32 years later. It starts with the race track slightly modified from the 1980s -- a rectangular course around the Renaissance Center covering Jefferson Avenue, down Bates Street, along Atwater Street and back up Rivard Street.

“The magic of this route is that it disrupts no traffic north of Jefferson,” Denker said.

According to Denker, the man goal is inclusion, whether that’s hiring Detroiters for seasonal jobs or getting them to the race that often seemed a world away on the island.

“One half of this race circuit over one half that will be accessible to the public for free ... On Belle Isle, we can’t do that,” he said.