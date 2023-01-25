Canton Township police search for 4 people after shots fired into home

Surveillance camera footage from a Jan. 21, 2023, shooting on Mott Road in Canton Township.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Canton Township are searching for four people after shots were fired into an occupied home over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 21) in the 51000 block of Mott Road.

Officials said multiple shots were fired into an occupied mobile home, but nobody was injured.

Video from the area showed four persons of interest. One was wearing a two-toned hooded jacket, a ski mask, light-colored pants, and dark shoes. The other three people were wearing less distinctive clothing, police said.

The Canton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying these persons of interest. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-394-5400, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

