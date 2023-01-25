Detroit mom, stepdad charged with abuse that killed 5-year-old son, injured 3-year-old

DETROIT – A Detroit couple has been charged with murder, child abuse, and torture in the death of their 5-year-old son and abuse of their 3-year-old son, prosecutors said.

Officers were called at 1:07 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 22) to a home in the 14600 block of Spring Garden Street, which is in the area of 7 Mile Road and Chalmers Street on Detroit’s east side.

When they arrived, police saw 5-year-old Ethan Belcher being taken to an EMS truck. He was brought to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

A 3-year-old boy was found at another location with bruises on his head and face, according to authorities. Medical officials took him to the hospital for treatment.

Shane Robert Shelton, 27, and Valeria Lynn Hamilton, 27, both of Detroit, are accused of physically abusing both boys. Hamilton is Ethan’s biological mother, and Shelton is his stepfather, officials said.

“The alleged facts in this case are extremely alarming,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “The evidence will come out in court.”

Shelton and Hamilton are both charged with felony murder, torture, conspiracy to commit torture, and two counts of first-degree child abuse.

They are expected to be arraigned around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at 36th District Court.