Illinois man travels to meet 14-year-old girl in Oakland County, stabs her for refusing sex

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man who traveled from Illinois to Oakland County to meet a 14-year-old girl stabbed her when she refused to have sex with him, police said.

Girl stabbed by man she met online

Oakland County deputies were called at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 25) to a home in the 6000 block of North Bay Road in Springfield Township.

When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old girl lying on the floor. She was bleeding from several stab wounds to her back and midsection, according to authorities.

The girl told police that she had met an 18-year-old man from Monmouth, Illinois, on social media, and he had discussed coming to Michigan to visit.

When he arrived at the girl’s home and learned that she wasn’t going to have sex with him, he got angry and stabbed her multiple times with an eight-inch knife, police said.

“Meeting in person with people you have met online can be extremely dangerous,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “You have no idea of who that person really is or their motivation. Anytime you meet someone via the internet, it is always a very good idea to do so in a public setting, and preferably have someone else with you.

Authorities said the man bought the knife Tuesday in White Lake Township.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but she is stable. Surgery was scheduled for Wednesday morning.

18-year-old arrested

Officials said the man fled the scene after the stabbing. He called 911 a short time later and spoke to dispatchers from Waterford Township.

An officer went to his location and took him into custody without incident.

He was turned over to Oakland County deputies and admitted that he had gotten angry when the girl wouldn’t have sex with him, so he attacked her with a knife, according to authorities.

He’s being held at the Oakland County Jail pending arraignment on charges. Oakland County detectives are seeking attempted murder charges.

More attack details

Police said the girl’s parents weren’t home at the time of the attack, and her younger sibling was asleep.

The girl called her parents to tell them what had happened, so they rushed home and called 911, according to officials.

“Do not share personal information like where you live or other items that will allow a person to locate or track you,” Bouchard said. “In this situation, this was a juvenile, and for so many reasons, meeting someone in person is a dangerous choice, and we always discourage it.”