71-year-old man dies while shoveling snow in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. – A grandfather from Inkster died while shoveling snow.

Inkster police say 71-year-old Leroy Steed was last seen shoveling snow outside his house Wednesday (Jan. 25) evening.

His body was found Thursday morning.

According to police, no foul play was suspected, as it appears he died from a heart attack.

Steed’s family is grieving the loss of their beloved father and grandfather. They say he retired from General Motors after 30 years and enjoyed bowling and spending time with family.

“A lot of people have heart attacks when they’re out shoveling the snow,” said Tonia Wilkins. “I wish I could’ve called him and told him not to shovel the snow. Unfortunately, I don’t think he could get his snowblower to work, and that’s where it all ended.”

Steed’s kids hope others can learn from their tragedy.

“Go talk to your parents,” said Steed’s son, Roy Steed. “Help your parents if they’re calling. If they don’t call, you call them. Try to influence them not to go out there and shovel the snow.”