11º

Local News

Detroit police ask for help locating missing 34-year-old man with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder

Gregory was last seen on Jan. 25

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Missing in Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County
Demarco Gregory (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are searching for a Detroit man with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who failed to return home.

According to Detroit police, Demarco Gregory left his house on the 18600 block of Snowden Street on Jan. 25 around 4:20 p.m.

A news release states that Gregory was last seen wearing a black coat, dark pants and white gym shoes.

Gregory’s mother told police that her son also has cognitive impairment.

DetailsDemarco Gregory
Age34
Height6′1″
Weight282 lbs
EyesBrown
HairBlack

Anyone with information should contact Detroit’s 12th precinct at 313-596-1201.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter