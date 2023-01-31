Detroit police ask for help locating missing 34-year-old man with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder

DETROIT – Police are searching for a Detroit man with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who failed to return home.

According to Detroit police, Demarco Gregory left his house on the 18600 block of Snowden Street on Jan. 25 around 4:20 p.m.

A news release states that Gregory was last seen wearing a black coat, dark pants and white gym shoes.

Gregory’s mother told police that her son also has cognitive impairment.

Details Demarco Gregory Age 34 Height 6′1″ Weight 282 lbs Eyes Brown Hair Black

Anyone with information should contact Detroit’s 12th precinct at 313-596-1201.

