Bridge demolition causes portion of I-94 between I-75, I-96 to close this weekend In Detroit

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be removing the Cass Avenue overpass in Detroit this weekend.

The overpass removal will cause a portion of I-94 between I-75 and I-96 to close starting Friday (Feb. 3) with both directions of I-94 to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 6).

Traffic moving westbound I-94 will be detoured going southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. Going eastbound will be detoured going eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94.

All entrance ramps traveling eastbound I-94 from 30th Street to M-10 (Lodge Freeway) and westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to Linwood streets will be closed by 9 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

These ramps below will be closed throughout the entirety of the weekend:

Northbound and southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to eastbound I-94

Westbound I-94 to southbound M-10

John R. Road entrance ramp to westbound I-94 and

Eastbound I-94 exit to John R/Woodward Avenue

The closure of the ramps will allow crews to build outside supports for the new bridge safely.

With the expectation of reopening Monday morning, eastbound and westbound I-94 will open three lanes, with traffic shifting toward the median to accommodate the bridge support work.

The new overpass will replace the original structure built in 1955.

The 12.5 million investment is scheduled to be completed in early 2024.