Forensic teams entered Highland Park apartment where bodies believed to be missing rappers were found

DETROIT – Officials were on the scene for hours, scouring the area after discovering three bodies inside the basement of an abandoned apartment building.

Police sources told Local 4 that they believe they are the bodies of those three missing rappers last seen 11 days ago after their show was canceled at Lounge 31 on Detroit’s east side.

On Thursday (Feb. 2) night, police believe they have found their bodies.

“All I want is someone to tell me where he’s at so we can go home, and I can lay him to rest,” said Lorrie Kemp, Armani Kelly’s mother.

Kemp said that she wanted to find Kelly so she could lay him to rest during an interview with Local 4. Hours later, police may have made an alarming discovery.

Kelly had been missing for nearly two weeks, and his mother knew he may have died.

“Deep in my gut and in my soul and in my heart, he’s gone,” Kemp said.

Her mother’s intuition may now be a reality as the three bodies may have been discovered in an apartment building on McNichols west of Woodward.

Police sources tell Local 4 they believe they are the bodies of Kelly and his two friends, rap artists Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens.

All three have been missing since Jan. 21.

Kelly was supposed to perform at the Detroit club that night, but the performance was canceled, so he and the two other men haven’t been seen or heard from since.

Kelly’s mom says police alerted her to the discovery of the three bodies but have not confirmed the identities at this time.

An update from Michigan State Police investigators says around 9 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 2) night, their forensics team was able to enter the building to begin collecting evidence.

MSP said the building is in poor condition as it is infested with rats which are slowing the process. So in the meantime, Local 4 is still awaiting positive identification of the bodies.