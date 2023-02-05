Livonia police looking for women who attempted to steal over $1K worth of products from Walmart

Livonia Police Department looking for two suspects who stole merchandise

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are looking for a couple of women who tried to steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Livonia Walmart.

Livonia police posted on Facebook that a couple of women were trying to walk out of the Plymouth Road store with over $1,400 worth of merchandise in their carts on Jan. 31. When store employees confronted the suspects, they fled the store and left in a dark colored pick-up truck.

If anyone recognizes these women, please call 734-466-2324.

You can watch the surveillance video of the women below: