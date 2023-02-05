42º

Livonia police looking for women who attempted to steal over $1K worth of products from Walmart

Attempted robbery took place on Jan. 31

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Livonia Police Department looking for two suspects who stole merchandise (Livonia Police Department)

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are looking for a couple of women who tried to steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Livonia Walmart.

Livonia police posted on Facebook that a couple of women were trying to walk out of the Plymouth Road store with over $1,400 worth of merchandise in their carts on Jan. 31. When store employees confronted the suspects, they fled the store and left in a dark colored pick-up truck.

If anyone recognizes these women, please call 734-466-2324.

You can watch the surveillance video of the women below:

