Oakland County man dead, 2 injured in crash after driver pulled into traffic, hit by SUV

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One man is dead and two people are injured after a traffic crash took place in Independence Township on Saturday.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, a 72-year-old man was fatally injured in a crash Saturday at approximately 1:12 p.m. on Dixie Highway just north of Deer Lake Road.

The man was identified as James Ziegenfelder of Springfield Township. Officials say he was driving a 2022 GMC Acadia when he turned out of a parking lot onto Dixie Highway in front of a northbound traveling vehicle.

His vehicle collided with a 54-year-old woman from Holly who was driving a 2022 Ford Escape.

Ziegenfelder was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries several hours after the crash.

The Holly woman and a 72-year-old passenger were also taken to the hospital. The 54-year-old was treated for her injuries and was released and the 72-year-old passenger remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Police say all involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts. Drug and/or alcohol use is not suspected in this incident.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.